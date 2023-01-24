Harvesting Robot Market 2022 Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Harvesting Robot Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The global Harvesting Robot Market was valued at US$ 591.1 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at an annual growth rate of 21% to see growth by US$ 3,293.8 Mn by 2030.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2030.

Leading Competitors

The company profiling in the report covers the business overview, product listing of the companies, key officials, strategical outlook, financial tables, business segment revenue, and geographical revenue of the companies. The players incorporated in the report are Agrobot, Dogtooth Technologies Limited, FFRobotics, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Harvest Automation, HARVEST CROO, CERESCON B.V., Panasonic, Energid Technologies Corporation, Four Growers, Metomotion, Root Al, Inc., Tortuga Agriculture Technologies, Inc., Appharvest, Inaho Inc., Denso Design, Xihelm, Certhon Harvest Robot, and Squse.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Harvesting Robot Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics. This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2030.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Overview of Global Harvesting Robot Market Harvesting Robot Market segments

By Robot Type

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully Autonomous Robots

By Harvesting Type

Fruit Harvesting

Vegetable Harvesting Leafy Vegetables Pumpkin Lettuce Cabbage Others

Fruit Vegetables Tomato Cucumber Okra Others

Seed Vegetables Egusi Melon Ito Melon Others

Root Vegetables Sweet Potato Irish Potato Carrot Raddish Others

Spices Chilli Pepper Garlic Basil Others

Grain Harvesting

Others

By Application

Outdoor Agriculture

Greenhouse Agriculture

By Vegetable Harvesting Application

Outdoor Agriculture Leafy Vegetables Pumpkin Lettuce Cabbage Others

Fruit Vegetables Tomato Cucumber Okra Others

Seed Vegetables Egusi Melo Ito Melon Others

Root Vegetables Sweet Potato Irish Potato Carrot Raddish Others

Spices Chilli Pepper Garlic Basil Others Greenhouse Agriculture

Leafy Vegetables Pumpkin Lettuce Cabbage Others

Fruit Vegetables Tomato Cucumber Okra Others

Seed Vegetables Egusi Melon Ito Melon Others

Root Vegetables Sweet Potato Irish Potato Carrot Raddish Others

Spices Chilli Pepper Garlic Basil Others



By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



