Laboratory Robotics Market 2023 Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue and Forecast to 2031

Global laboratory robotics market generated a revenue of USD 289.3 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a value of US$ 527.56 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2023 through 2031.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the Global Laboratory Robotics Market are Aurora Biomed Inc., Tecan Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Chemspeed Technologies AG, and Hamilton Company among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip in the stabilized market scenarios.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Laboratory Robotics Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics.

This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2023-2031.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type Segment of the Global Laboratory Robotics Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Low-Cost Laboratory Robotics

Biological Laboratory Robotics

Pharmaceutical Laboratory Robotics

Molecular Laboratory

Others

By Application Segment of the Global Laboratory Robotics Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnosis

Microbiology Solutions

Genomics Solutions

Proteomics Solutions

By End User Segment of the Global Laboratory Robotics Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Clinical Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Food and Beverage Industry

By Region of the Global Laboratory Robotics Market is Sub-Segmented into:

North America The US Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



