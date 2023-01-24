North America Garage Furniture Market 2022 Business Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on North America Garage Furniture Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

North America garage furniture market was valued at US$ 708.9 Million in 2021 and as per the research study, the market is projected to be at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The market is holding an opportunity of US$ 107.4 Million over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the existing competitors in the market, covering the company’s business overview, strategical outlook, product listing, recent developments, and company financials to get a brief overview of the key players. Key players included in the market report are Homak Mfg Co. Inc., Intro-Tech (Pitstop furniture), ATD Tools, Inc., Connected Automotive Systems (OEMTools.com), Apex Tool Group (Gear Wrench), Black and Decker, Dura Ltd., Cipher Auto Inc., OMP Group and Harwal Group of Companies (Duramax).

North America garage furniture market is divided into five segments which are: By Product Type, By Material, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By End User, and By Country.

By Product Type

Storage Solutions (cabinets) General Storage Drawer Cabinets Overhead Storage Tall Cabinets

Shelves & Racks

Tool Storage

Work Benches

Chairs & Stools

Pit Stop Furniture

By Material

Metal

Wire

MDF

Plastic

Wood

By Application

Heavy Duty

General

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (B2B)

Wholesale Distributors

Retail Stores

E-commerce

By End-User

Residential (Individuals – DIY)

Vehicle Service Centers/ Garages Automotive Dealerships General Service Garages

Automotive OEMs

By Country

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

