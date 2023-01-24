UAE 3PL Market 2021 Research Covers, Future Trends and Opportunities, Past, Present Data, and Deep Analysis 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on UAE 3PL Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The UAE third-party logistic market has a huge capacity to grow over the forecast period with a sustainable CAGR of approximately 9%, a figure higher than many of peer countries.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2021 through 2027.

Leading Competitors

The major players in the market are DHL, DB Schenker, GAC, Kuehne Nagel, Al Futtaim, DSV- Panalpina, Emirates Logistics, Hellman, Global Shipping Line, Yussen Logistics, Agility, Emirates Post, Fedex, Century Express, Skynet, DTDC, Skyexpress, Max Courier Services, TCS Express, Skycom Express. Several companies are focused on improving quality, creating new value, and building sustainable, resilient logistics infrastructures as it facilitates uninterrupted supply chains and stable employment and business opportunities.

The analysis highlights the performance of the UAE 3PL Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics. This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2021-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

The UAE 3PL market has been segmented based on services, providers, modes of transport, and industry. The major segments are further categorized into subsegments.

Services

Procurement Contract Software/Systems

Storage Public warehousing Contract warehousing Specialist storage High-security storage Value-Added Warehousing

Order fulfillment Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Transportation Domestic Transportation Management International Transportation Management Drayage Cross-Docking Intermodal Transport Drop Deck and Lowboy Transport Other

Other Services Freight Forwarding Reverse Logistics Environmentally Controlled Freight Consolidation and Deconsolidation



Provider

Services Simple Services Combined Services Value-Added Services

Operation Contract Type Public Carriers Private Carriers



Mode of Transportation

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Industry

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Consumer

Retail

E-commerce

Computers and Technology

Food and Beverage

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

