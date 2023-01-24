Machine Tools Market 2022 Business Analysis, Key players, Demands and Future Analysis 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Machine Tools Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.
The Machine Tools Market was valued at US$ 72,109.8 Million in 2021 and is forecast to see a revival in demand and reach a market size of US$ 95,169.1 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2022-2027.
An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.
Leading Competitors
Players analyzed in the report and holding a dominant position in the market include names such as – DMG MORI, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, TRUMPF, Amada Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Schuler, JTEKT Corp., and Okuma Corp. The other players profiled in the report include – Ace Micromatic Group, Doosan Machine Tools, Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt. Ltd., FFG European & American Holdings GmbH, Georg Fischer Ltd., Gleason Corporation, GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai WIA, INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG Hahn & Tessky, Spinner Machine Tools, Makino, and Chiron Group.
The analysis highlights the performance of the Machine Tools Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics. This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product
- Milling Machine
- Lathe Machine
- Laser Machine
- Drilling Machine
- Turning Machine
- Grinding Machine
- Electrical Discharge Machine
- Machining Centers
By Automation Type
- CNC Machine Tools
- Conventional Machine Tools
By Industry
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Construction Equipment
- Power and Energy
- Industrial
- Others
By Sales Channel
- Dealers and Distributors
- Events and Exhibitions
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Cambodia
- Vietnam
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Columbia
- Rest of South America
