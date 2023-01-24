Machine Tools Market 2022 Business Analysis, Key players, Demands and Future Analysis 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Machine Tools Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The Machine Tools Market was valued at US$ 72,109.8 Million in 2021 and is forecast to see a revival in demand and reach a market size of US$ 95,169.1 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2022-2027.

This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.

Leading Competitors

Players analyzed in the report and holding a dominant position in the market include names such as – DMG MORI, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, TRUMPF, Amada Co. Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Schuler, JTEKT Corp., and Okuma Corp. The other players profiled in the report include – Ace Micromatic Group, Doosan Machine Tools, Electronica Hitech Engineering Pvt. Ltd., FFG European & American Holdings GmbH, Georg Fischer Ltd., Gleason Corporation, GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG, Haas Automation Inc., Hyundai WIA, INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG Hahn & Tessky, Spinner Machine Tools, Makino, and Chiron Group.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Machine Tools Market sector's key elements and application components in each regional industry. The report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Milling Machine

Lathe Machine

Laser Machine

Drilling Machine

Turning Machine

Grinding Machine

Electrical Discharge Machine

Machining Centers

By Automation Type

CNC Machine Tools

Conventional Machine Tools

By Industry

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction Equipment

Power and Energy

Industrial

Others

By Sales Channel

Dealers and Distributors

Events and Exhibitions

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Malaysia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Cambodia Vietnam Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Turkey Egypt South Africa Nigeria Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Columbia Rest of South America



