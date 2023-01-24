Delivery Robot Market 2022 Analysis – Industry Insights, Drivers, Top Trends, Global Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities to 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Delivery Robot Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The Global Delivery Robot Market is expected to grow from US$100.8 Mn in 2021 to US$262.7 Mn by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.31% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.

Leading Competitors

Key companies identified in the global outdoor delivery robot market are Amazon Scout (Seattle), Alibaba DAMO(China), ANYbotics AG (ANYmal)(Switzerland), andBoxBot (Toyota), CATRobotics (Marble+Caterpillar), and other prominent players.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Delivery Robot Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics. This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Overview of the Delivery Robot Market

By Component

Hardware GPS Cameras Radars Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors Control Systems Chassis and Motors Batteries Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)



Software Robotic Operating System Cybersecurity Solutions

Services Integration, Maintenance & Support Consulting and Training



By Robot Type

2 Wheel

3 Wheel

4 Wheel

By Operations

Autonomous

Remote Operated

By Payload

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 – 2 Kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

50-100 Kgs

> 100 Kgs

By Application

Food Delivery

Cargo and Parcel Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Emergency Response and Search & Rescue

By Industry

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

