Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan's famed attraction 'Queen's Head' closed due to strong waves

Disappointed visitors at Yehliu Geopark only allowed to view rock formations’ replicas

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/01/24 15:28
Strong waves have reached as far as the Queen's Head at the Yeliu Geopark. (Yeliu Geopark photo)

Strong waves have reached as far as the Queen's Head at the Yeliu Geopark. (Yeliu Geopark photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City’s Yehliu Geopark on Tuesday (Jan. 24) closed most of its viewing areas due to strong waves, much to visitors’ disappointment.

The operator of the park where Taiwan’s iconic “Queen’s Head” is located told Taiwan News that it has closed the majority of the park except for some parts near the entrance area. Though the park is free to visitors due to the closures, visitors may only go as far as the area containing replicas of the park’s most famous rocks.

As most people in Taiwan are currently enjoying their extended Lunar New Year holidays, there were many visitors at the park, and they were “disappointed” not to have the chance to see it in full. Liberty Times cited the park’s general manager Tang Chin-hui (湯錦惠) as saying the strength of the wind and rain on Tuesday was almost as powerful as that of a typhoon, and waves were so large that they reached the Queen’s Head.

Taiwan's famed attraction 'Queen's Head' closed due to strong waves
Seawater covers walkways at the Yehliu Geopark. (Yehliu Geopark photo)

She added that once the tides ebb and the waves no longer reach the Queen’s Head, the park will reopen to tourists.

The Queen’s Head, a natural rock formation that looks like a woman’s side profile, is one of the most famous attractions in Taiwan. For decades, the public has worried that as the rock’s “neck” thins due to erosion, the “head” will eventually snap off.

Taiwan's famed attraction 'Queen's Head' closed due to strong waves
(North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area image)

Taiwan's famed attraction 'Queen's Head' closed due to strong waves
The Queen's Head in 2022. (Taiwan News, Stephanie Chiang photo)
Yeliu Geopark
Yeliu
Queen's Head
closure
rock formation
geology
erosion
Yehliu Geopark
Yehliu

RELATED ARTICLES

South Taiwan gets bad rap from locals as a tourist destination for foreigners
South Taiwan gets bad rap from locals as a tourist destination for foreigners
2022/12/19 18:16
Landslide reported at Xizhi interchange of Taiwan's National Freeway 1
Landslide reported at Xizhi interchange of Taiwan's National Freeway 1
2022/11/01 13:10
660 kg of ketamine found floating off Taiwan north coast
660 kg of ketamine found floating off Taiwan north coast
2022/09/24 15:21
Photo of the day: Taiwan's Queen's head glows with Ukrainian flag colors
Photo of the day: Taiwan's Queen's head glows with Ukrainian flag colors
2022/04/19 18:54
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
Taiwan to raise threshold for schools to cancel to 1/3 of classes
2022/04/12 11:30