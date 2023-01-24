Smith scores 24 to lead Grambling past UAPB 77-70

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jourdan Smith scored 24 points and Grambling beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 77-70 on Monday night.

Smith also grabbed five rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon scored 16 points with five rebounds. Shawndarius Cowart pitched in with 15 points, five assists and five steals.

Shaun Doss finished with 30 points and six rebounds to pace the Golden Lions (9-12, 5-3), who saw a five-game win streak end. Kylen Milton contributed 14 points, four assists and five steals. Trejon Ware had 11 points, six assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Grambling hosts Jackson State while UAPB hosts Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.