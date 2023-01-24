Taiwan reports 14,673 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 14,673 local COVID-19 infections Tuesday (Jan. 24), as well as 186 imported cases and 24 deaths, according to a news release from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new local cases included 6,561 males, 8,108 females, and four individuals whose gender is still being investigated. The cases ranged in age from under five to 99.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 2,746, followed by Kaohsiung City with 1861 cases and Taichung City with 1,722 cases. Taipei City reported 1,507 cases, Taoyuan City 1,395, Tainan City 1,215, Changhua County 775, Hsinchu County 456, Miaoli County 409, Hsinchu City 342, Pingtung County 336, Yunlin County 293, Yilan County 278, Keelung City 265, Nantou County 249, Chiayi 218, Hualien County 195, Chiayi City 152, Taitung County 108, Kinmen County 94, Penghu County 55, and Lienchiang County two.

The 24newly reported deaths were 17 male and seven female local cases aged between 60 and 99, who were all listed as severe cases and diagnosed with COVID between May 24 and Thursday (Jan. 19). 22 had chronic diseases and 16 did not receive three vaccine shots; they died between May 24 and Saturday (Jan. 21).

The 186 new imported cases included 91 males and 95 females, aged from under five to 99. They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 24 and Monday (Jan. 23).

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 9,368,483 COVID cases, including 9,321,084 domestic cases and 47,345 imported ones. The 16,146 fatalities include 16,126 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,132 deaths, Taipei City 1,756, Taichung City 1,723, and Kaohsiung City 1,602.