Snow falls on Taiwan's Lalashan, Yangmingshan next?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Lunar New Year holiday has been accompanied by a brutal cold front sending the mercury into the single digits in northern Taiwan.

One benefit of the cold snap is some uncommon scenery for Taiwan, which is typically more accustomed to tropical temperatures. Today (Jan. 24) the cold front has created a winter fantasy scene in mountainous areas such as Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area and Lalashan, per Liberty Times.

The lowest temperature measured so far today has been on Lalashan which saw the mercury dip to 0.3 C according to Yeh Chih-Chun (葉致均) of the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). While no rainfall has been detected in the area, snowfall has been photographed and reported by citizens.

Tourists celebrate snowfall on Lalashan. (Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

A few days ago, the CWB said should the right conditions regarding moisture and temperature permit, mountains in Taiwan’s northern areas may have a chance of snowfall during this most recent wave of cold weather. With temperatures expected to continue getting colder, Taipei City Department of Transportation said today that the Yangmingshan area could potentially experience snowfall, per UDN.



To ensure driving safety and prevent traffic accidents, it could implement flexible phased traffic control according to snowfall and road conditions, even encouraging vehicles entering the area to be equipped with snow chains.

The CWB said two cold fronts will batter Taiwan this week, sending the mercury lower with little reprieve. And should snow fall on Yangmingshan, relevant traffic control measures will be implemented, including notices and advance warning that access will be limited. Vehicles without snow chains will be encouraged to leave the area until the overall traffic situation stabilizes and safe passage of vehicles can be assured.