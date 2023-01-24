Download app for pet-friendly information in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those wondering where to spend some quality time with their furkids can consult the mobile app for information on pet-friendly stores in Taiwan.

Petboo, available on both iOS and Android systems, offers information on restaurants, coffee shops, accommodation facilities, scenic spots, and shopping venues where pets are allowed entry. The listings come with details of the types of canines and felines permitted and whether the animals must be leashed.

Programmer Brian, a dog owner, said it took him six months to develop the software after finding that pet owners like him badly need such information. The data was sourced from his own visits or Google Maps as users are invited to add new locations after a verification process, wrote CNA.

People in Taiwan appear to prefer keeping a pet to raising a child as birth rates dwindle. The country recorded 2.95 million pet dogs and cats in 2021, for the first time surpassing the age group 0-14, which stood at 2.89 million.

Taipei, which has rolled out a map on pet-friendly services, launched a program encouraging businesses to have a pet-friendly sticker on their doors for better identification. A Facebook page operated by the city’s Animal Protection Office introduces places where individuals can bring their furry companions along, for dining or other recreational activities.



(Screenshot of Petboo app)