Clark's triple-double leads No. 10 Iowa women past No. 2 OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for her eighth career triple-double, and No. 10 Iowa handed No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season, 83-72 on Monday night.

Monika Czinano added 22 points on 11-of-13 shooting for the Hawkeyes (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten), who won their fifth straight game, three of those on the road.

Cotie McMahon scored 21 points and Taylor Thierry added 20 for the Buckeyes (19-1, 8-1), who had been 4-0 against ranked opponents.

Ohio State trailed by 12 points midway through the third quarter and rallied within three early in the fourth, but the Hawkeyes responded by holding the Buckeyes scoreless for 2 1/2 minutes to pull away.

Clark, a preseason All-American who leads the Big Ten in scoring, extended her conference record for triple-doubles by women or men. She went 8 of 19 from the field — including 3 of 10 from 3-point range — and 9 of 10 on free throws.

NO. 4 LSU 89, ALABAMA 51

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jasmine Carson scored 20 points and Angel Reese had 14 points and 14 rebounds for her school-record 20th consecutive double-double to lead No. 4 LSU to an 89-51 victory over Alabama on Monday night.

The Tigers (20-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) extended the program’s longest winning streak to 20 games. The Crimson Tide (15-5, 4-3) had a three-game win streak snapped and produced a season low in points.

Carson made four first-half 3-pointers and fell one point short of her season high. Reese surpassed Sylvia Fowles’ previous school record of 19 double-doubles in a row set during the 2006-07 season.

Alexis Morris had 17 points, made three 3-pointers and had seven assists for LSU. LaDazhia Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Brittany Davis led Alabama with 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

NO. 5 UCONN 94, DEPAUL 51

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading UConn to its 11th straight win, a rout of DePaul.

Lou Lopez Senechal scored 20 points and Dorka Juhasz had 19 for the Huskies (18-2, 11-0 Big East), who remained undefeated in conference play. Aubrey Griffin registered her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Edwards also the individual battle between two of the nation’s top post players, outscoring Aneesah Morrow, who led the Blue Demons with 20 points and 12 rebounds. It was her 17th double-double this season and eighth in a row.

DePaul (11-10, 4-6) has lost three in a row and six of its last seven.

The game was supposed to be played on Jan. 8, but had to be postponed after injuries left UConn with only six healthy scholarship players.

NO. 6 INDIANA 92, NO. 13 MICHIGAN 83

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Indiana beat Michigan.

Sara Scalia added 19 points, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish each scored 12, and Yarden Garzon and Grace Berger each had 10 points for the Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten), who won their sixth straight.

Leigha Brown scored 31 points to lead Michigan (16-4, 6-3). Laila Phelia added 21 points and Emily Kiser had 11 for the Wolverines, whose three-game winning streak ended.

