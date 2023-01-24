Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 31 cents to $81.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 56 cents to $88.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.70 a gallon. February heating oil rose 8 cents $3.55 a gallon. February natural gas rose 27 cents to $3.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose 40 cents to $1,928.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 38 cents to $23.55 an ounce and March copper was flat at $4.26 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.68 Japanese yen from 129.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0859 from $1.0854.