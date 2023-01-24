Arsenal signs Poland defender Kiwior from Spezia

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal strengthened its defensive resources for its run at the Premier League title by signing Poland center back Jakub Kiwior from Italian team Spezia on Monday.

The Premier League leaders didn't disclose the fee for Kiwior. British media reported he cost 21 million pounds ($26 million).

The 22-year-old Kiwior played for Poland at the World Cup last year and was at Arsenal's stadium on Sunday to watch his new team beat Manchester United to regain its five-point lead.

Kiwior, who had a spell in Belgium with Anderlecht earlier in his career, moved to Serie A from MSK Zilina in August 2021. He made 43 appearances for Spezia.

Kiwior is a left-sided central defender so will provide competition for Gabriel in that position.

“Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

