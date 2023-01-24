World Golf Ranking
By
Associated Press
2023/01/24 04:01
Through Jan. 22
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Rory McIlroy
|
|8.23
|2.
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|8.19
|3.
|Jon Rahm
|
|8.00
|4.
|Cameron Smith
|
|7.16
|5.
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|6.99
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|
|6.11
|7.
|Will Zalatoris
|
|5.39
|8.
|Collin Morikawa
|
|5.14
|9.
|Justin Thomas
|
|5.12
|10.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|
|5.01
|11.
|Viktor Hovland
|
|4.97
|12.
|Tony Finau
|
|4.74
|13.
|Tom Kim
|
|4.20
|14.
|Sam Burns
|
|4.18
|15.
|Jordan Spieth
|
|3.98
|16.
|Max Homa
|
|3.86
|17.
|Cameron Young
|
|3.76
|18.
|Billy Horschel
|
|3.54
|19.
|Sungjae Im
|
|3.52
|20.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|3.30
|21.
|Shane Lowry
|
|3.28
|22.
|Joaquin Niemann
|
|3.22
|23.
|Brian Harman
|
|2.90
|24.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|2.89
|25.
|Keegan Bradley
|
|2.66
|26.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|
|2.66
|27.
|Sepp Straka
|
|2.64
|28.
|Seamus Power
|
|2.60
|29.
|Tom Hoge
|
|2.59
|30.
|Ryan Fox
|
|2.54
|31.
|Kevin Kisner
|
|2.48
|32.
|Russell Henley
|
|2.44
|33.
|Corey Conners
|
|2.39
|34.
|Abraham Ancer
|
|2.39
|35.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.39
|36.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
|2.34
|37.
|Aaron Wise
|
|2.31
|38.
|Alex Noren
|
|2.29
|39.
|Thomas Pieters
|
|2.20
|40.
|Si Woo Kim
|
|2.18
|41.
|Sahith Theegala
|
|2.15
|42.
|Talor Gooch
|
|2.13
|43.
|Kurt Kitayama
|
|2.08
|44.
|Dustin Johnson
|
|2.02
|45.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
|2.02
|46.
|Harold Varner III
|
|1.98
|47.
|Chris Kirk
|
|1.97
|48.
|J.T. Poston
|
|1.96
|49.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|
|1.90
|50.
|Min Woo Lee
|
|1.88