All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 46 37 5 4 78 177 96 22-1-3 15-4-1 7-3-2 Toronto 47 28 11 8 64 158 125 17-3-4 11-8-4 7-3-2 Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135 17-4-1 12-11-0 8-5-0 Florida 48 23 20 5 51 163 163 12-6-3 11-14-2 8-3-2 Buffalo 45 23 19 3 49 172 155 11-12-2 12-7-1 6-8-1 Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153 11-10-3 8-8-5 5-8-2 Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152 12-11-1 8-12-2 6-5-0 Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171 11-12-0 9-12-3 4-7-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124 14-5-2 15-4-6 13-3-1 New Jersey 46 30 12 4 64 161 121 12-10-2 18-2-2 9-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123 11-9-4 14-5-3 6-6-1 Washington 49 25 18 6 56 156 139 13-8-3 12-10-3 7-4-1 Pittsburgh 46 23 15 8 54 148 138 13-5-4 10-10-4 5-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 48 23 20 5 51 141 136 13-9-2 10-11-3 9-5-1 Philadelphia 48 20 21 7 47 133 155 10-12-1 10-9-6 6-7-4 Columbus 46 14 30 2 30 119 180 11-15-1 3-15-1 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 48 28 13 7 63 167 124 13-5-3 15-8-4 9-2-3 Winnipeg 48 31 16 1 63 160 126 17-6-0 14-10-1 12-3-0 Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130 13-8-1 12-8-3 8-4-0 Colorado 45 25 17 3 53 141 124 11-8-3 14-9-0 8-4-1 Nashville 46 22 18 6 50 129 136 12-7-3 10-11-3 4-6-3 St. Louis 47 23 21 3 49 149 167 10-11-2 13-10-1 6-6-1 Arizona 47 15 27 5 35 123 170 9-7-2 6-20-3 1-6-2 Chicago 45 14 27 4 32 108 163 9-16-2 5-11-2 3-9-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 48 29 17 2 60 156 139 14-13-0 15-4-2 5-7-2 Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144 11-9-3 16-5-2 8-5-2 Los Angeles 49 26 17 6 58 159 167 14-9-2 12-8-4 9-4-2 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157 12-11-2 15-7-1 10-6-0 Calgary 47 22 16 9 53 150 143 13-8-2 9-8-7 8-3-2 Vancouver 46 18 25 3 39 155 186 8-13-1 10-12-2 10-4-0 San Jose 48 14 25 9 37 145 184 5-12-7 9-13-2 2-8-6 Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199 8-13-1 5-16-4 6-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, San Jose 0

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.