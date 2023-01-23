SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 30 21 7 2 0 44 123 80 Roanoke 30 20 9 1 0 42 102 74 Huntsville 32 20 10 1 1 42 115 98 Birmingham 31 19 11 1 0 39 120 97 Knoxville 32 18 11 1 2 39 117 103 Evansville 33 18 13 2 0 38 108 111 Pensacola 31 16 15 0 0 32 110 105 Fayetteville 32 15 15 2 0 32 95 100 Quad City 31 14 15 1 1 30 85 92 Macon 27 4 21 2 0 10 71 120 Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Evansville 3, Huntsville 1

Knoxville 6, Macon 5

Peoria 5, Vermilion County 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled