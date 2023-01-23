Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/23 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 46 37 5 4 78 177 96
Toronto 47 28 11 8 64 158 125
Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135
Florida 48 23 20 5 51 163 163
Buffalo 45 23 19 3 49 172 155
Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153
Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152
Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124
New Jersey 46 30 12 4 64 161 121
N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123
Washington 49 25 18 6 56 156 139
Pittsburgh 46 23 15 8 54 148 138
N.Y. Islanders 48 23 20 5 51 141 136
Philadelphia 48 20 21 7 47 133 155
Columbus 46 14 30 2 30 119 180
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 48 28 13 7 63 167 124
Winnipeg 48 31 16 1 63 160 126
Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130
Colorado 45 25 17 3 53 141 124
Nashville 46 22 18 6 50 129 136
St. Louis 47 23 21 3 49 149 167
Arizona 47 15 27 5 35 123 170
Chicago 45 14 27 4 32 108 163
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 48 29 17 2 60 156 139
Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144
Los Angeles 49 26 17 6 58 159 167
Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157
Calgary 47 22 16 9 53 150 143
Vancouver 46 18 25 3 39 155 186
San Jose 48 14 25 9 37 145 184
Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, San Jose 0

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.