All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 46 37 5 4 78 177 96 Toronto 47 28 11 8 64 158 125 Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135 Florida 48 23 20 5 51 163 163 Buffalo 45 23 19 3 49 172 155 Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153 Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152 Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124 New Jersey 46 30 12 4 64 161 121 N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123 Washington 49 25 18 6 56 156 139 Pittsburgh 46 23 15 8 54 148 138 N.Y. Islanders 48 23 20 5 51 141 136 Philadelphia 48 20 21 7 47 133 155 Columbus 46 14 30 2 30 119 180

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 48 28 13 7 63 167 124 Winnipeg 48 31 16 1 63 160 126 Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130 Colorado 45 25 17 3 53 141 124 Nashville 46 22 18 6 50 129 136 St. Louis 47 23 21 3 49 149 167 Arizona 47 15 27 5 35 123 170 Chicago 45 14 27 4 32 108 163

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 29 17 2 60 156 139 Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144 Los Angeles 49 26 17 6 58 159 167 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157 Calgary 47 22 16 9 53 150 143 Vancouver 46 18 25 3 39 155 186 San Jose 48 14 25 9 37 145 184 Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1

Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 4, San Jose 0

Arizona 4, Vegas 1

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9 p.m.