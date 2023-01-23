Green Drinks Taipei allows NGOs to mix and mingle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Every month, environmentalists around the world meet for informal, after-work activities known as Green Drinks. The event is akin to a happy hour for eco-warriors in cities such as Seattle, London, Brisbane, and Beijing.

Taipei has its own chapter of this international activity, continuously operating for 7 years, attracting a crowd of 20-30 people, which is more than enough to pack local businesses such as 58 Bar or the The Lightened cafe. More than anything, a “chill and chat” vibe permeates, offering inclusivity for anyone interested in the environment.



Monthly events are simple and unstructured, generally a mixture of NGO staff and those working in academia or government and business offices. Each person is welcome to discuss ways to discuss environmental issues with other attendees.

Citing the Green Drinks Taipei Facebook page, organizers aim to be “an environmental social hub in Taipei that is open to all. We encourage everyone that is interested in nature, the environment, sustainability, circular economy, and related topics to join, regardless of background or prior experience.”

The event is also an opportunity to network and share information that could become useful in a research project or social awareness campaign. In stark contrast to other organizations which are centrally managed by elected staff and leadership, this group aims to be an “organic, self-organizing network.”

“I attended a Green Drinks event in Seattle and was amazed that 50-100 people would turn up. It was basically a social event with some people getting wasted and others handing out business cards, said Green Drinks Taipei founder and co-host Martin Su (蘇彣忠).

Monthly social mixer allows environmentalists to come together for drinks. (Green Drinks Taipei Facebook photo)

By day, Su is an environmentalist working for Taiwan 350, the local branch of an international NGO that is committed to a 100% transition to renewable energy sources, stopping all new fossil projects, and green finance initiatives. As for the NGO’s unique name, it comes from author Bill McKibben who believes that 350 parts per million (ppm) is the safe concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Currently, the concentration stands at 400 ppm.

Su’s initial experience in Seattle encouraged him to start a similar local event. “Taipei has a population of 2 million people, so I thought that we could do a Green Drinks event. If we ever got serious, I think we could get about 50 people to attend, but that would require getting a bigger bar.”

Su says the general vibe of the event is very much “chill and chat” as he hopes that people interested in the environment could have a social event to attend each month. Apart from Taipei, he has also helped found similar events in Hsinchu and Taichung. “I know lots of people around Taiwan. Whenever I am in a different city, I try to attend a Green Drink event,” says Su.

Three years ago, the event experimented with a different format, inviting a special speaker to present a 20-minute talk or share with attendees. At some events, films or videos are shown and special subjects are selected for discussion.

“The Society of Wilderness (SOW) hosts a talk every Thursday, so we didn’t want to do the same thing as we wanted to be more casual. For the past three years, we have not scheduled speakers, though we have had special themes like a film screening and even a Halloween party.”

For the past seven years, Green Drinks Taipei has been co-hosted by Nate Maynard, the creator of the local environmentally-themed podcast, “Waste Not Why Not” on Ghost Island Media. The most recent gathering was especially important as it would be the last for Maynard before moving abroad.

“Seven years ago I lived in Kenting and I had no friends when I came to Taipei. I messaged a friend who knew some people from Greenpeace and we came together and got drunk. I am very grateful to this group and I hope we can find another good co-host to help Martin keep this activity running,” said Maynard.

He added that he will continue to run the podcast from abroad, though on a decreased basis as he will need to do his own production and AIT’s sponsorship for one season has ended. "Taiwan has already stopped me from leaving for seven years. Taiwan is now very much on the world stage and has made great improvements regarding the environment, such as net-zero regulations and gay marriage."

With its long history and feel-good vibes, Green Drinks Taipei will continue to play an important role in urban culture, not just as part of Taipei’s drinking calendar, but also as an important platform to discuss important environmental matters of the day, raise awareness for social causes, or just plain old commiserate about increasing dangers posed by our mistreatment of the environment.