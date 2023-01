Intrepid travelers should check out Jukkasjärvi's frosty Icehotel, some 200 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Arctic Circle. Built from ice, this est... Intrepid travelers should check out Jukkasjärvi's frosty Icehotel, some 200 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Arctic Circle. Built from ice, this establishment looks different each year, as artists redesign its frosty suites every winter. By April, warming temperatures undo their work and everything melts away.