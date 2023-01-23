Ukraine updates: Poland could send tanks without Berlin's approval

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw could send Kyiv Leopard 2 tanks without Germany's permission.

"We will ask (Germany) for permission, but this is a secondary theme," Morawiecki said. "Even if, eventually, we do not get this permission, we — within this small coalition — even if Germany is not in this coalition, we will hand over our tanks, together with the others, to Ukraine."

Morawiecki said that that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's statement on Sunday, that Berlin would not obstruct Polish efforts to send German-made tanks to Ukraine, represented a "spark of hope" that Germany might join the coalition of countries ready to send Ukraine tanks.

"We are constantly exerting pressure on the government in Berlin to make its Leopards available," the Polish premier said. He added that Germany has "more than 350 active Leopards and about 200 in storage."

EU top diplomat Borrell hopes bloc agrees to €500 million aid package

European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell said he hoped the bloc would approve another €500 million ($545 million) tranche of aid for Kyiv.

Borrell made the comments during a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Ministers are also expected to discuss using Russian assets frozen under sanctions to help finance reconstruction in Ukraine. This includes €300 billion worth of Russian central bank reserves.

British business daily the Financial Times reported on Monday that European Council President Charles Michel urged the bloc to push forward with talks on the measure.

Michel wants to explore the idea of managing the Russian central bank's frozen assets to generate profits, which would then be earmarked for reconstruction efforts, the Financial Times reported him as saying.

Russian intelligence accuses Kyiv of storing arms at nuclear power stations

Russian foreign intelligence service SVR has accused Ukraine of storing Western-supplied arms at nuclear power stations.

The Reuters news agency said it could not verify the claims.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are storing weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territory of nuclear power plants," the SVR said in a statement.

Russia: No date set for START talks with US

Moscow says no date has been set for talks with the United States on the New START treaty, which aims to limit reduce the number of nuclear warheads in the two countries.

"The situation does not, frankly speaking, allow for setting a new date, ... taking into account this escalation trend in both rhetoric and actions by the United States," deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited by the state Interfax news agency as saying.

In November, Russia said it had "no other choice" but to cancel talks with the US over inspections under the New START treaty. The accord is set to expire in February 2026.

Zelenskyy pledges action following corruption scandal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised "powerful steps" to be taken to counter alleged corruption in Kyiv.

"Society will receive full information, and the state will take the necessary powerful steps," the Ukrainian head of state said.

"I don't want to announce [the steps] now, but it will all be fair," he said. "I want this to be clear: there will be no return to what used to be in the past."

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Vasyl Losynskii was detained earlier this week by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is accused of taking a bribe for the purchase of power generators. Zelenskyy said that Losynskii has since been released.

Ukraine's president also addressed media reports that civil servants have enriched themselves while soldiers have been sold overpriced food.

Zelenskyy, who heads the Servant of the People party, was elected in 2019 on an anti-corruption platform.

