North America Smart Food Logistics Market Size, Share, Analysis, Top Industry Players and Forecast 2030

North America smart food logistics market is projected to grow by 10.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $7,544.8 million by 2030, driven by the growing population, the rising demand for efficient food chain management, increasing food laws and regulations, convergence of logistics and technology, and the prevalence of e-retail in the food industry.

Highlighted with 24 tables and 44 figures, this 103-page report North America Smart Food Logistics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, Cold Chain Monitoring), Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smart food logistics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19). In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart food logistics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Berlinger & Co. AG

Controlant

Geotab Inc.

Hacobu Co., Ltd. (MOVO)

Kii Corporation

Kouei system Ltd.

LYNA LOGICS, Inc.

Monnit Corporation

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Orbcomm

Samsara Networks, Inc.

Seaos

Semtech Corporation

Sensitech (Carrier Global Corporation)

Tech Mahindra Limited

Teletrac Navman

Verizon Connect

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

Based on Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Technology

Fleet Management

Asset Tracking

Cold Chain Monitoring

Other Technologies

Based on Food Type

Meat and Seafood

Vegetables, Fruits and Nuts

Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products

Coffee, Tea and Vegetable Oil

Other Food Types

By Transportation Mode

Railways

Roadways

Seaways

Airways

By Application

E-commerce

Supermarket

Agricultural Trade

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

