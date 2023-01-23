Europe Smart Food Logistics Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, Share, Research Report and Forecast 2030

Europe smart food logistics market was valued at $1,867.5 million in 2020 and will grow by 11.2% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising demand for efficient food chain management, increasing food laws and regulations, convergence of logistics and technology, and the prevalence of e-retail in the food industry.
Highlighted with 34 tables and 48 figures, this 111-page report Europe Smart Food Logistics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Fleet Management, Asset Tracking, Cold Chain Monitoring), Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe smart food logistics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart food logistics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Food Type, Transportation Mode, Application, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Berlinger & Co. AG
Controlant
Geotab Inc.
Hacobu Co., Ltd. (MOVO)
Kii Corporation
Kouei system Ltd.
LYNA LOGICS, Inc.
Monnit Corporation
Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
Orbcomm
Samsara Networks, Inc.
Seaos
Semtech Corporation
Sensitech (Carrier Global Corporation)
Tech Mahindra Limited
Teletrac Navman
Verizon Connect
Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.
Based on Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Based on Technology
Fleet Management
Asset Tracking
Cold Chain Monitoring
Other Technologies
Based on Food Type
Meat and Seafood
Vegetables, Fruits and Nuts
Cereals, Bakery and Dairy Products
Coffee, Tea and Vegetable Oil
Other Food Types
By Transportation Mode
Railways
Roadways
Seaways
Airways
By Application
E-commerce
Supermarket
Agricultural Trade
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
