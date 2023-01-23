Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Size, Outlook, Share, Prominent Players, Growth, and Forecast 2030

Global floor grinding machine market will reach $378.9 million by 2030, growing by 3.0% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the growing construction industry coupled with increased demand for polished floors, increasing demand for modernization, rapid urbanization, and the broad range of applications of floor grinding machines in diverse industries.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 87 figures, this 166-page report Global Floor Grinding Machine Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Equipment, Abrasives), Head Type (One & Two Headed, Three & Four Headed), Mode of Operation (Remotely Controlled, Manually Operated, Handheld), Floor Type (Marble & Granite, Concrete), Application (Grinding and Polishing, Removal, Cleaning, Buffing and Stripping), Vertical (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global floor grinding machine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify floor grinding machine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Head Type, Mode of Operation, Floor Type, Application, Vertical, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Achilli Srl

Blastrac NA, Inc.

Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd.

HTC Group

Husqvarna AB

Klindex Srl

Levetec

Linax Co., Ltd.

NSS Enterprises, Inc.

Scanmaskin Sverige AB

Stonekor Company

Superabrasive, Inc.

Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH

Xingyi Polishing

Based on Offering

Equipment

Abrasives

o Diamond Abrasives

o Carbide Abrasives

o Stone Abrasives

Based on Head Type

One & Two Headed Grinders

Three & Four Headed Grinders

Other Grinders

Based on Mode of Operation

Remotely Controlled Grinders

Manually Operated Grinders

Handheld Grinders

Based on Floor Type

Marble & Granite Floor

Concrete Floor

Other Floor Types

Based on Application

Grinding and Polishing

Removal

Cleaning

Buffing and Stripping

Based on Vertical

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Other Verticals

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

