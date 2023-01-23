Europe Floor Grinding Machine Market Size, Share, Analysis, Growth Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2030

Europe floor grinding machine market was valued at $72.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 2.0% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the growing construction industry coupled with increased demand for polished floors, increasing demand for modernization, rapid urbanization, and the broad range of applications of floor grinding machines in diverse industries.
Research Methodology
There were five stages to the research study on the Europe Floor Grinding Machine Market : secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert guidance, quality check, and final review. Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.
Highlighted with 35 tables and 55 figures, this 111-page report Europe Floor Grinding Machine Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Equipment, Abrasives), Head Type (One & Two Headed, Three & Four Headed), Mode of Operation (Remotely Controlled, Manually Operated, Handheld), Floor Type (Marble & Granite, Concrete), Application (Grinding and Polishing, Removal, Cleaning, Buffing and Stripping), Vertical (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe floor grinding machine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify floor grinding machine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Head Type, Mode of Operation, Floor Type, Application, Vertical, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Achilli Srl
Blastrac NA, Inc.
Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd.
HTC Group
Husqvarna AB
Klindex Srl
Levetec
Linax Co., Ltd.
NSS Enterprises, Inc.
Scanmaskin Sverige AB
Stonekor Company
Superabrasive, Inc.
Tyrolit Construction Products GmbH
Xingyi Polishing
Based on Offering
Equipment
Abrasives
o Diamond Abrasives
o Carbide Abrasives
o Stone Abrasives
Based on Head Type
One & Two Headed Grinders
Three & Four Headed Grinders
Other Grinders
Based on Mode of Operation
Remotely Controlled Grinders
Manually Operated Grinders
Handheld Grinders
Based on Floor Type
Marble & Granite Floor
Concrete Floor
Other Floor Types
Based on Application
Grinding and Polishing
Removal
Cleaning
Buffing and Stripping
Based on Vertical
Residential Sector
Industrial Sector
Commercial Sector
Other Verticals
Geographically
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
