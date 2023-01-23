Europe Material Handling Robotics Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2030

Europe material handling robotics market accounted for $3,984.8 million (including hardware, software, and service) in 2020 and will grow by 8.0% annually over 2020-2027 owing to the increasing applications of material handling robotics in pick & place, palletizing & de-palletizing, packing & packaging, part transfer, and machine tending across various industries amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Research Methodology

There were five stages to the research study on the Europe Material Handling Robotics Market: secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert guidance, quality check, and final review. Statistical and cogent models for the market were used to assess and forecast the market data. Additionally, market shares and important trends were taken into account when creating the study. The Market Time Line Analysis, Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Overview and Guide, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Positioning Grid, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis are additional data models that can use.

Highlighted with 57 tables and 61 figures, this 176-page report “Europe Material Handling Robotics Market 2020-2027 by Offering, Robot Type, Product Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe material handling robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2017-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view on account of COVID-19 impact. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify material handling robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Product Payload, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Fanuc Corp.

Hyundai Robotics

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Reis Robotics

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

Staubli International AG

STEP Electric Corporation

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on offering

– Hardware

– Software

– Service & Support

Based on robot type

– Articulated Robots

– Cartesian Robots

– SCARA Robots

– Parallel Robots

– Collaborative Robots

– Other Robot Types

Based on Product Payload

– Low Payload (< 10 kg)

– Medium Payload (10-100 kg)

– High Payload (>100 kg)

Based on application

– Pick & Place

– Palletizing & De-palletizing

– Packing & Packaging

– Part Transfer

– Machine Tending

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical

– Automotive Industry

– Chemical, Rubber & Plastics

– Electrical & Electronics

– Machinery & Metal

– Food & Beverage

– Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

