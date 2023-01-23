Europe 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Prominent Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2030

Europe healthcare 3D printing market accounted for $503.7 million in 2020 and will grow by 22.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the technological advancements in the medical 3D printing technology, rising investments in the healthcare sector, and the rising adoption of 3D printed medical implants, medical devices and bio printed organoids.

Highlighted with 41 tables and 71 figures, this 134-page report “3D Printing in Healthcare: Europe Market 2020-2030 by Component, Process and Technology, Application, End-user, and Country” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe healthcare 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify healthcare 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Process and Technology, Application, End-user, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Envisiontec Gmbh

Exone

Formlabs

GE

Materialise NV

Organovo HoldingsInc.

Oxferd Performance Materials Inc.

Proto Labs

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys

Based on Component

3D Printers

Materials and Consumables

– Plastics & Polymers

– Metals & Metal Alloys

– Ceramics

– Biocompatible Material

– Other Materials and Consumables

Software

Service

Based on Process and Technology

Vat Photopolymerisation

– Stereolithography (SLA)

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on Application

External Wearable Devices

– Hearing & Audibility Aids

– Prosthesis & Orthotics

– Dental Products

– Other External Wearable Devices

Clinical Study Devices

– Drug Testing

– Anatomical Models

– Other Clinical Study Devices

Implants

– Surgical Guides

– Cranio-maxillofacial Implants

– Orthopedic Implants

– Other Implants

Tissue Engineering

Based on End User

– Medical & Surgical Centers

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Academic Institutions

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

