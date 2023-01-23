India Rice Milling Market 2022 Analysis by Industry Regional Outlook, Business Analysis, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on India Rice Milling Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The India Rice Milling Market is estimated to witness a rise in its revenue from US$ 64.5 Mn in 2021 to US$ 77.7 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the India Rice Milling Market are Buhler India,G.G. Dandekar Machine Works Ltd., Satake Corporation, Savco Sales Pvt Ltd., G.S International, Mill Master Machinery Pvt Ltd., Patker Engineers, and Fowler Westrup among others.

Through extensive research, it is found that major share of India is capture by only a few players, while the remaining major chunk of market share is fragmented and distributed amongst small and local players in different states and cities of India. For instance, Rewa Rice Mill and Raj Industries in Madhya Pradesh, KRBL Limited Rice Mill in Uttar Pradesh and Pawapuri Rice Mills in Bihar among others.

Segmentation Overview:

The following are the various segments of the India Rice Milling Market:

By Component segment of the India Rice Milling Market is sub-segmented into: Rice Whitening Machinery Pre-Cleaner Machinery Paddy Separator Machinery Length Grader Machinery Others

By Type segment of the India Rice Milling Market is sub-segmented into: 1 to 10 Tons 10 to 20 Tons More than 20 Tons



