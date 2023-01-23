Outdoor Delivery Robot Market 2022 Opportunities, Business Analysis, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecasts 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Outdoor Delivery Robot Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The global outdoor delivery robot market is anticipated to witness a major jump in its revenue from US$ 40.32 Mn in 2021 to US$ 105.08 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Leading Competitors

Key players in the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market are Amazon.com Inc., DHL International GmbH, FedEx, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Inc, DJI Technology Co, Kiwibot, Starship Technologies, and Alibaba DAMO, among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip of emerging market. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Outdoor Delivery Robot Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics.

This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

The following are the different segments of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market:

By Component segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Hardware GPS Cameras Radars Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors Control Systems Chassis and Motors Batteries Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Software Robotic Operating System Cyber Security Solutions

Services Integration, Maintenance & Support Consulting and Training



By Robot Type segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

2 & 3Wheel

4 Wheel

6 Wheel

By Operations segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Autonomous

Remote Operated

By Payload segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 – 2 kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

> 50 Kgs

By Application segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Food Delivery

Parcel Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Search & Rescue

By Industry segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Others

By Region segment of the Global Outdoor Delivery Robots Market is sub-segmented into:

Americas The U.S. Rest of Americas

Europe The U.K. Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Rest of MEA



