Cold temperatures continue throughout Taiwan this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a report by a well-known local meteorologist, Wu Derong (吳德榮), cloud cover will increase on Monday (Jan. 23), the second day of the Lunar New Year.

Increased cloud cover will lead to rain in northeastern Taiwan, with central and southern parts of Taiwan continuing to be sunny with some clouds. Conditions will change later in the day as a strong cold air front will gradually move south, leading temperatures to drop.

The mercury will reflect "extreme cold" with plains areas potentially experiencing the lowest temperature so far this year. From the third day to the fifth day of Lunar New Year (Jan. 24-26), a strong cold front will send the mercury to around 7 C in Taipei. Meanwhile, mountains above 1,000 meters above sea level on the windward side of Taiwan will see the mercury drop to below zero.

Although the water vapor and moisture will decrease, there is still a chance of snow. The cold front will weaken on Thursday (Jan. 26) with the weather generally warming up with the sun coming out throughout Taiwan, though it will continue to be cold in the morning and evening. A reprieve from cold temperatures may only be temporary as from Friday-Sunday (Jan. 27-29) another cold front will travel southward.

This cold front, however, is expected to be weaker than the previous one, will have less moisture, and be mostly dry in nature. The cold front will weaken during the day on Sunday (Jan. 29) with temperatures generally rising. This will allow for sunny and comfortable temperatures everywhere, though mornings and evenings will continue to be chilly.