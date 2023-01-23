Alexa
Mariano Rivera to toss first pitch for Taiwan’s opening WBC game

Rivera will be in attendance for first game from Pool A between Taiwan and Panama on March 8

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/23 15:51
Mariano Rivera.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera will throw out the first pitch at Taiwan’s opening game for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on March 8, organizers said on Sunday (Jan. 22).

The former Yankees ace relief pitcher will be in attendance for the first game from Pool A between Taiwan and Panama at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, according to CNA. Rivera will also be signing autographs at the event.

First round Pool A games will be played in Taichung from March 8-12 among five teams, including Taiwan, the Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, and Panama. Each team will play each other in a round robin format with the top two teams advancing to the quarterfinals in Tokyo, Japan, on March 15-16.

The WBC semifinals will be held in Miami, Florida, on March 19-20, while the championship will be played there on March 21.
