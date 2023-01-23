In pictures: Afghan women protest Taliban sports ban

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the country has enacted a series of measures that put added restrictions on women. A sport... Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the country has enacted a series of measures that put added restrictions on women. A sports ban is part of this sexist campaign, but many women are taking a stand against it. The news agency AP took pictures of them last September while concealing their identities. This is a former women's football team in Kabul.