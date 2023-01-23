Traffic piles up in Taiwan during Lunar New Year holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 10-day Lunar New Year holiday has encouraged many families to undertake travel, leading to more congestion and accidents on national highways.

Today, the second day of the Lunar New Year (Jan.23), is traditionally a time when many return to the “bride’s home.” This contributed to sluggish traffic in central Taiwan, leading to a high number of accidents. On National Highway No. 1 there were 12 reported car crashes and National Highway No. 3 experienced a similar number, with 13 reported accidents, per TVBS.

The accident which caused the biggest disruption to highway traffic today occurred on the northbound National Highway No. 3 at the 197.6km section where 5 cars collided, leading to a 2-kilometer traffic jam.

Passengers in a rush to go home over the holiday. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune Image)

The five-vehicle pile-up occurred at 10 a.m., leading to serious damage to all of the vehicles involved, with one even coming to rest on top of another car. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, though a few travelers were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

As for the most dangerous crash, at 6:08 a.m. on National Highway No. 1, two vehicles collided at the 203 km section going south. One of the cars overturned and four people were injured and sent to the hospital. According to highway bureau officials, from morning till noon, there were numerous accidents, both small and large, disrupting the flow of traffic.

Highway authorities attribute the large number of accidents to heavy traffic. Traffic congestion on local roads was equally bad. The National Highway Police Bureau reminds drivers to be patient as they encounter heavy traffic, maintaining a safe distance when traveling. Also, one should pay attention to road conditions, and take alternative roads if necessary.





Prepare for delays while traveling on the highway this holiday. (Facebook, Breaking News Commune Image)