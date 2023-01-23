North Taiwan migrant caregiver wins NT$2 million, car from 'glowing' scratch card

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A migrant caregiver in Hsinchu County on Thursday (Jan. 19) won NT$2 million (US$66,000) and a Mercedes-Benz SUV after purchasing a scratch card that was lit up by a Taiwan Lottery store clerk’s phone screen.

Liberty Times cited the lottery store staff as saying that the caregiver was in her 30s and was a regular customer. On Thursday, she visited the store alone and happened to see a store clerk’s phone on the counter light up due to a notification, shining a light on a “NT$20 million Super Red Envelope” scratch card beneath it.

The caregiver purchased the “glowing” scratch card and scratched it clean in the store. However, she did not realize that she had won the second-biggest prize until she handed the card over to the store clerk for scanning.

She was described as “jumping with joy” before leaving in disbelief.

Taiwan Lottery regularly offers the “NT$20 million Super Red Envelope” scratch card during the Lunar New Year holidays, which is a popular choice for those trying out their luck while celebrating the new year. This year, the scratch card offers seven NT$20 million jackpots.

In addition, there are 10 prizes consisting of NT$2 million and a Mercedes-Benz SUV and 850 NT$1 million prizes.