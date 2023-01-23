Taiwan reports 10,501 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 10,501 local COVID-19 infections Monday (Jan. 23), as well as 168 imported cases and 24 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The new local cases included 4,787 males, 5,709 females, and five individuals whose genders are still being investigated. The cases ranged in age from under five to 99.

New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 2,114, followed by Kaohsiung City with 1,318 cases and Taichung City with 1,275. Taipei City reported 1,141 cases, Taoyuan City 940, Tainan City 871, Changhua County 455, Hsinchu County 324, Miaoli County 287, Pingtung County 264, Hsinchu City 259, Yunlin County 228, Keelung City 201, Nantou County 172, Yilan County 163, Chiayi County 147, Hualien County 121, Chiayi City 99, Taitung County 65, Penghu County 30, Kinmen County 21, and Lienchiang County 6.

The 24 newly reported deaths were 13 male and 11 female local cases aged between 20 and 99, who were all listed as severe cases and diagnosed with COVID between Nov. 23 and Friday (Jan. 20). 22 had chronic diseases and 15 did not receive three vaccine shots; they died between June 21 and Friday.

The 168 new imported cases included 93 males and 75 females, aged from under five to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 23 and Sunday (Jan. 22).

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 9,353,625 COVID cases, including 9,306,384 domestic cases and 47,187 imported ones. The 16,122 fatalities include 16,102 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 3,131 deaths, Taipei City 1,755, Taichung City 1,723, and Kaohsiung City 1,595.