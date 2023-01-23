Taiwan's Chou Chieh-Yu wins World 9-ball Championship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After being suspended from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID pandemic, the Women’s 9-Ball World Championship resumed last week in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Taiwan’s Chou Chieh-yu (周婕妤) capitalized on her opportunity to return to international competition with a resounding 9-0 win in the championship round over U.K. “Queen of Billiards,” Allison Fisher. The victory included a US$30,000 (NT$909,000) purse and also brought the Women’s World 9-Ball crown back to Taiwan after a 15-year absence, per Liberty Times.

The championship match was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, (Eastern U.S. time) saw four-time world championship winner and British legend Alison Fisher take on Chou, who played a flawless match with zero mistakes. Chou was in form throughout the match, giving Fisher little chance to counter as she raced out to a quick, 9:0 victory.

Chou sunk the final 9-ball and ended Fisher's agony. In the post-match hug between competitors, Fisher joked that she “hated her” for playing such a flawless championship round. Cho’s victory makes her the first woman in history to hold both the world 9-ball and world 10-ball championships, which she won in September 2022.

Chou rode three consecutive victories to enter the round-of-16 knockout stage. The most difficult match was against South Korea’s Seo Seoa where she made up for an early match deficit to squeak out a 9:7 victory. With the momentum from the semifinal victory, Chou was virtually unstoppable in the final, never giving her opponent, Fisher, the chance to catch her as she easily closed out the tournament.