Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

First NT$20 million scratch card jackpot awarded in east Taiwan

Child wins right to choose card through rock paper scissors, picks one containing grand prize

  829
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/23 11:15
File photo of people buying scratch cards during the Lunar New Year holidays.

File photo of people buying scratch cards during the Lunar New Year holidays. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A family’s game of rock paper scissors on Monday (Jan. 23) yielded the first of seven NT$20 million (US$660,000) jackpots in this year’s Lunar New Year edition scratch cards.

Liberty Times reported that the scratch card was sold by a Taiwan Lottery location in Yilan County. The storeowner was cited as saying that the family first visited a Tudigong (Lord of the Land) temple nearby, and while shopping at a flower shop, got the recommendation to buy scratch cards from the store.

The storeowner said the parents were in their thirties and brought a child along with them. They wanted to buy a book of scratch cards that would cost NT$36,000 but could not decide who should choose which book to buy, so they resorted to a game of rock paper scissors.

The child eventually won the right to choose and ultimately selected a book containing the winning scratch card. The storeowner was so shocked they asked the family to scratch the card cleaner to make sure they had won.

Taiwan Lottery regularly offers the “NT$20 million Super Red Envelope” scratch card during the Lunar New Year holidays, which is a popular choice for those trying out their luck while celebrating the new year. This year, the scratch card offers seven NT$20 million jackpots.

In addition, there are 10 prizes consisting of NT$2 million and a Mercedes-Benz SUV and 850 NT$1 million prizes.
scratch card
lottery
Taiwan Lottery
jackpot
Lunar New Year
Yilan

RELATED ARTICLES

Cold front to send mercury down in Taiwan on Monday
Cold front to send mercury down in Taiwan on Monday
2023/01/22 20:46
Setting off firecrackers banned in Taipei’s riverbank parks
Setting off firecrackers banned in Taipei’s riverbank parks
2023/01/22 19:38
Taiwan sees success in promoting inmate-made products
Taiwan sees success in promoting inmate-made products
2023/01/22 17:17
Fires reported across Taiwan as public celebrates Lunar New Year
Fires reported across Taiwan as public celebrates Lunar New Year
2023/01/22 11:23
Taiwan News wishes readers a happy Lunar New Year
Taiwan News wishes readers a happy Lunar New Year
2023/01/21 15:25