Cook guides Fairfield to 62-52 victory over Siena

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Supreme Cook scored 12 points to lead Fairfield to a 62-52 victory over Siena on Sunday.

Cook had six rebounds for the Stags (9-10, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Caleb Fields scored 11 points and added six rebounds. TJ Long hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

The Saints (13-7, 7-2) were led by Andrew Platek with 15 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Fairfield is a matchup Thursday with Mount St. Mary's on the road. Siena hosts Iona on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.