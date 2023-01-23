Sellers guides No. 11 Maryland women past Nebraska 69-54

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sophomore Shyanne Sellers finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 11 Maryland never trailed in a 69-54 victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Sellers made 6 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer and sank 7 of 8 free throws for the Terrapins (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten Conference). It was her first double-double of the season and the second of her career. Diamond Miller added 18 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Miller scored 14 points in the first half and Maryland held Nebraska to 16.7% shooting to take a 37-14 lead. The Cornhuskers missed 20 of 24 shots from the floor, including 10 of 11 shots from 3-point range. No Cornhusker had more than one basket at halftime.

Jaz Shelley scored seven points as Nebraska won the third quarter 20-18 but still trailed 55-34 heading to the final period.

Shelley finished with 10 points to lead the Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5). Sam Haiby had 12 rebounds to go with nine points. Annika Stewart scored nine points off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting.

Nebraska shot 31% overall and Maryland shot 30%. The Cornhuskers hit 5 of 27 from 3-point range (19%), while the Terrapins made 4 of 18 from distance (22%). Nebraska made only 11 of 20 free throws, while Maryland sank 25 of 37.

Maryland leads the all-time series 16-1. Nebraska's lone win was a 90-67 rout at Maryland earlier this season. Shelley hit six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points as the Cornhuskers outscored the Terrapins 59-31 in the second half.

