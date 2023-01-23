Citron helps No. 7 Notre Dame rout Virginia 76-54

SOUTH BEND, Ind (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 20 points, hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, and grabbed nine rebounds to help No. 7 Notre Dame rout Virginia 76-54 on Sunday.

Lauren Ebo added 15 points and a career-high four steals, while Olivia Miles had 12 points and seven assists for the Fighting Irish (16-2, 7-1 ACC).

Camryn Taylor produced 13 points before fouling out for the Cavaliers (14-6, 3-6).

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish remain tied with Duke for first place in the ACC.

Virginia: After a 13-1 start to the season, the Cavaliers are 1-5 during the 2023 portion of the schedule — all conference games.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish will get a chance to be 8-1 at home when the team hosts Florida State Thursday, Jan. 26. Notre Dame lost to the Seminoles during the 2021-22 regular season.

Virginia: The Cavaliers take a 4-4 road mark to Syracuse Thursday, Jan. 26. Virginia lost to the Orange last season.

