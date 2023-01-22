Ryanair flight escorted by fighter jets following bomb threat

Greek F-16 fighters were scrambled on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece, following a bomb threat reported to authorities, a Defense Ministry source told the AFP news agency.

As the plane approached Athens, it was diverted over the sea as a precaution, but then allowed to land at the city's international airport.

"The pilot informed the Athens control tower but we don't know where the information originally came from," Greek police spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou said.

She aded special police units checked the plane and the luggage after it landed.

Passengers and crew safe

"All people are well and safe," said Elena Dimopoulou, the airport spokesperson.

The plane had departed from the Polish city of Katowice with about 190 people on board.

The Boeing 737 had earlier been escorted by Hungarian warplanes.

This a developing news story, more to follow.

