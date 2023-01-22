All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|39
|26
|8
|4
|1
|57
|117
|95
|Providence
|38
|23
|8
|5
|2
|53
|114
|101
|Charlotte
|38
|20
|14
|2
|2
|44
|111
|112
|WB/Scranton
|37
|19
|13
|2
|3
|43
|108
|97
|Lehigh Valley
|38
|19
|14
|3
|2
|43
|110
|113
|Springfield
|40
|18
|17
|1
|4
|41
|116
|119
|Bridgeport
|40
|17
|16
|6
|1
|41
|131
|138
|Hartford
|38
|15
|14
|3
|6
|39
|106
|116
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|38
|27
|9
|1
|1
|56
|142
|120
|Utica
|38
|20
|12
|5
|1
|46
|118
|113
|Syracuse
|37
|18
|13
|3
|3
|42
|135
|123
|Rochester
|36
|19
|14
|2
|1
|41
|113
|121
|Laval
|40
|16
|18
|4
|2
|38
|141
|148
|Belleville
|39
|15
|20
|3
|1
|34
|129
|145
|Cleveland
|37
|14
|18
|3
|2
|33
|119
|148
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|37
|22
|8
|5
|2
|51
|142
|101
|Milwaukee
|39
|22
|14
|1
|2
|47
|136
|117
|Rockford
|39
|20
|15
|2
|2
|44
|130
|130
|Manitoba
|36
|20
|13
|2
|1
|43
|113
|115
|Iowa
|38
|19
|14
|2
|3
|43
|115
|115
|Grand Rapids
|38
|15
|19
|2
|2
|34
|103
|141
|Chicago
|36
|14
|18
|3
|1
|32
|108
|135
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|36
|26
|6
|3
|1
|56
|138
|100
|Calgary
|38
|27
|10
|1
|0
|55
|145
|96
|Colorado
|38
|23
|12
|3
|0
|49
|115
|97
|Abbotsford
|38
|22
|12
|2
|2
|48
|134
|117
|Ontario
|36
|20
|14
|1
|1
|42
|114
|102
|Tucson
|39
|16
|19
|4
|0
|36
|126
|141
|San Jose
|40
|17
|21
|0
|2
|36
|102
|136
|Henderson
|41
|15
|23
|0
|3
|33
|108
|116
|Bakersfield
|37
|14
|20
|2
|1
|31
|101
|121
|San Diego
|39
|11
|28
|0
|0
|22
|100
|151
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Manitoba 5, Texas 4
Toronto 4, Laval 3
Charlotte 9, Cleveland 0
Hartford 4, Rochester 1
Milwaukee 4, Iowa 3
Springfield 3, Grand Rapids 2
Utica 3, Syracuse 2
WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 2
Hershey 4, Belleville 2
Chicago 6, Rockford 2
Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2
Coachella Valley 5, Ontario 4
Colorado 5, Henderson 4
Calgary 5, Abbotsford 3
Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.