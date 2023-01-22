Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/22 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 39 26 8 4 1 57 117 95
Providence 38 23 8 5 2 53 114 101
Charlotte 38 20 14 2 2 44 111 112
WB/Scranton 37 19 13 2 3 43 108 97
Lehigh Valley 38 19 14 3 2 43 110 113
Springfield 40 18 17 1 4 41 116 119
Bridgeport 40 17 16 6 1 41 131 138
Hartford 38 15 14 3 6 39 106 116
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 38 27 9 1 1 56 142 120
Utica 38 20 12 5 1 46 118 113
Syracuse 37 18 13 3 3 42 135 123
Rochester 36 19 14 2 1 41 113 121
Laval 40 16 18 4 2 38 141 148
Belleville 39 15 20 3 1 34 129 145
Cleveland 37 14 18 3 2 33 119 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 37 22 8 5 2 51 142 101
Milwaukee 39 22 14 1 2 47 136 117
Rockford 39 20 15 2 2 44 130 130
Manitoba 36 20 13 2 1 43 113 115
Iowa 38 19 14 2 3 43 115 115
Grand Rapids 38 15 19 2 2 34 103 141
Chicago 36 14 18 3 1 32 108 135
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 36 26 6 3 1 56 138 100
Calgary 38 27 10 1 0 55 145 96
Colorado 38 23 12 3 0 49 115 97
Abbotsford 38 22 12 2 2 48 134 117
Ontario 36 20 14 1 1 42 114 102
Tucson 39 16 19 4 0 36 126 141
San Jose 40 17 21 0 2 36 102 136
Henderson 41 15 23 0 3 33 108 116
Bakersfield 37 14 20 2 1 31 101 121
San Diego 39 11 28 0 0 22 100 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Toronto 4, Laval 3

Charlotte 9, Cleveland 0

Hartford 4, Rochester 1

Milwaukee 4, Iowa 3

Springfield 3, Grand Rapids 2

Utica 3, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 2

Hershey 4, Belleville 2

Chicago 6, Rockford 2

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 2

Coachella Valley 5, Ontario 4

Colorado 5, Henderson 4

Calgary 5, Abbotsford 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.