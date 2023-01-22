SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 29 20 7 2 0 42 118 78 Roanoke 30 20 9 1 0 42 102 74 Huntsville 31 20 9 1 1 42 114 95 Birmingham 31 19 11 1 0 39 120 97 Knoxville 31 17 11 1 2 37 111 98 Evansville 32 17 13 2 0 36 105 110 Pensacola 31 16 15 0 0 32 110 105 Fayetteville 32 15 15 2 0 32 95 100 Quad City 31 14 15 1 1 30 85 92 Macon 26 4 20 2 0 10 66 114 Vermilion County 28 4 22 2 0 10 57 120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham 4, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 4, Evansville 2

Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 9, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 4, Macon 3

Sunday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled