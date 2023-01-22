SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|29
|20
|7
|2
|0
|42
|118
|78
|Roanoke
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|42
|102
|74
|Huntsville
|31
|20
|9
|1
|1
|42
|114
|95
|Birmingham
|31
|19
|11
|1
|0
|39
|120
|97
|Knoxville
|31
|17
|11
|1
|2
|37
|111
|98
|Evansville
|32
|17
|13
|2
|0
|36
|105
|110
|Pensacola
|31
|16
|15
|0
|0
|32
|110
|105
|Fayetteville
|32
|15
|15
|2
|0
|32
|95
|100
|Quad City
|31
|14
|15
|1
|1
|30
|85
|92
|Macon
|26
|4
|20
|2
|0
|10
|66
|114
|Vermilion County
|28
|4
|22
|2
|0
|10
|57
|120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Birmingham 4, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 4, Evansville 2
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 2
Quad City 9, Vermilion County 1
Pensacola 4, Macon 3
Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled