All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 45 36 5 4 76 173 96 21-1-3 15-4-1 7-3-2 Toronto 47 28 11 8 64 158 125 17-3-4 11-8-4 7-3-2 Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135 17-4-1 12-11-0 8-5-0 Florida 48 23 20 5 51 163 163 12-6-3 11-14-2 8-3-2 Buffalo 45 23 19 3 49 172 155 11-12-2 12-7-1 6-8-1 Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153 11-10-3 8-8-5 5-8-2 Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152 12-11-1 8-12-2 6-5-0 Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171 11-12-0 9-12-3 4-7-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124 14-5-2 15-4-6 13-3-1 New Jersey 45 29 12 4 62 159 120 11-10-2 18-2-2 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123 11-9-4 14-5-3 6-6-1 Washington 49 25 18 6 56 156 139 13-8-3 12-10-3 7-4-1 Pittsburgh 45 23 15 7 53 147 136 13-5-4 10-10-3 5-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 48 23 20 5 51 141 136 13-9-2 10-11-3 9-5-1 Philadelphia 47 20 20 7 47 130 150 10-11-1 10-9-6 6-7-4 Columbus 46 14 30 2 30 119 180 11-15-1 3-15-1 4-11-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 48 28 13 7 63 167 124 13-5-3 15-8-4 9-2-3 Winnipeg 47 30 16 1 61 155 123 17-6-0 13-10-1 12-3-0 Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130 13-8-1 12-8-3 8-4-0 Colorado 45 25 17 3 53 141 124 11-8-3 14-9-0 8-4-1 Nashville 46 22 18 6 50 129 136 12-7-3 10-11-3 4-6-3 St. Louis 47 23 21 3 49 149 167 10-11-2 13-10-1 6-6-1 Arizona 46 14 27 5 33 119 169 8-7-2 6-20-3 1-6-2 Chicago 44 14 26 4 32 107 161 9-15-2 5-11-2 3-9-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 47 29 16 2 60 155 135 14-13-0 15-3-2 5-7-2 Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144 11-9-3 16-5-2 8-5-2 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157 12-11-2 15-7-1 10-6-0 Los Angeles 48 25 17 6 56 157 166 14-9-2 11-8-4 9-4-2 Calgary 47 22 16 9 53 150 143 13-8-2 9-8-7 8-3-2 Vancouver 46 18 25 3 39 155 186 8-13-1 10-12-2 10-4-0 San Jose 47 14 24 9 37 145 180 5-12-7 9-12-2 2-8-6 Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199 8-13-1 5-16-4 6-6-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 6, Anaheim 3

Calgary 6, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 3

Columbus 5, San Jose 3

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1

Philadelphia 2, Detroit 1

Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT

Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 0

Chicago 5, St. Louis 3

Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3

Vegas 6, Washington 2

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 2

Colorado 2, Seattle 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.