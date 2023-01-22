All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|45
|36
|5
|4
|76
|173
|96
|21-1-3
|15-4-1
|7-3-2
|Toronto
|47
|28
|11
|8
|64
|158
|125
|17-3-4
|11-8-4
|7-3-2
|Tampa Bay
|45
|29
|15
|1
|59
|163
|135
|17-4-1
|12-11-0
|8-5-0
|Florida
|48
|23
|20
|5
|51
|163
|163
|12-6-3
|11-14-2
|8-3-2
|Buffalo
|45
|23
|19
|3
|49
|172
|155
|11-12-2
|12-7-1
|6-8-1
|Detroit
|45
|19
|18
|8
|46
|138
|153
|11-10-3
|8-8-5
|5-8-2
|Ottawa
|46
|20
|23
|3
|43
|133
|152
|12-11-1
|8-12-2
|6-5-0
|Montreal
|47
|20
|24
|3
|43
|125
|171
|11-12-0
|9-12-3
|4-7-0
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|46
|29
|9
|8
|66
|151
|124
|14-5-2
|15-4-6
|13-3-1
|New Jersey
|45
|29
|12
|4
|62
|159
|120
|11-10-2
|18-2-2
|8-5-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|46
|25
|14
|7
|57
|145
|123
|11-9-4
|14-5-3
|6-6-1
|Washington
|49
|25
|18
|6
|56
|156
|139
|13-8-3
|12-10-3
|7-4-1
|Pittsburgh
|45
|23
|15
|7
|53
|147
|136
|13-5-4
|10-10-3
|5-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|23
|20
|5
|51
|141
|136
|13-9-2
|10-11-3
|9-5-1
|Philadelphia
|47
|20
|20
|7
|47
|130
|150
|10-11-1
|10-9-6
|6-7-4
|Columbus
|46
|14
|30
|2
|30
|119
|180
|11-15-1
|3-15-1
|4-11-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Dallas
|48
|28
|13
|7
|63
|167
|124
|13-5-3
|15-8-4
|9-2-3
|Winnipeg
|47
|30
|16
|1
|61
|155
|123
|17-6-0
|13-10-1
|12-3-0
|Minnesota
|45
|25
|16
|4
|54
|143
|130
|13-8-1
|12-8-3
|8-4-0
|Colorado
|45
|25
|17
|3
|53
|141
|124
|11-8-3
|14-9-0
|8-4-1
|Nashville
|46
|22
|18
|6
|50
|129
|136
|12-7-3
|10-11-3
|4-6-3
|St. Louis
|47
|23
|21
|3
|49
|149
|167
|10-11-2
|13-10-1
|6-6-1
|Arizona
|46
|14
|27
|5
|33
|119
|169
|8-7-2
|6-20-3
|1-6-2
|Chicago
|44
|14
|26
|4
|32
|107
|161
|9-15-2
|5-11-2
|3-9-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|47
|29
|16
|2
|60
|155
|135
|14-13-0
|15-3-2
|5-7-2
|Seattle
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|166
|144
|11-9-3
|16-5-2
|8-5-2
|Edmonton
|48
|27
|18
|3
|57
|178
|157
|12-11-2
|15-7-1
|10-6-0
|Los Angeles
|48
|25
|17
|6
|56
|157
|166
|14-9-2
|11-8-4
|9-4-2
|Calgary
|47
|22
|16
|9
|53
|150
|143
|13-8-2
|9-8-7
|8-3-2
|Vancouver
|46
|18
|25
|3
|39
|155
|186
|8-13-1
|10-12-2
|10-4-0
|San Jose
|47
|14
|24
|9
|37
|145
|180
|5-12-7
|9-12-2
|2-8-6
|Anaheim
|47
|13
|29
|5
|31
|113
|199
|8-13-1
|5-16-4
|6-6-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Buffalo 6, Anaheim 3
Calgary 6, Tampa Bay 3
Florida 5, Minnesota 3
Columbus 5, San Jose 3
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1
Philadelphia 2, Detroit 1
Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT
Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Dallas 4, Arizona 0
Chicago 5, St. Louis 3
Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3
Vegas 6, Washington 2
Edmonton 4, Vancouver 2
Colorado 2, Seattle 1, SO
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.