Sebastien Ogier wins Monte Carlo rally for a record 9th time

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo rally for a record ninth time on Sunday, breaking the tie with countryman Sebastien Loeb.

The eight-time world champion Ogier powered his Toyota to victory over defending world champion Kalle Rovanperä of Finland (Toyota) and Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai).

The 39-year-old Ogier won nine of the 18 special stages — including the first five — for his 56th race win. He finished 18.8 seconds ahead of Rovanperä and 44.6 clear of Neuville.

Loeb, who turns 49 next month, became the oldest winner of a rally when he won Monte Carlo last year, after Ogier sustained a puncture near the end of the four-day race.

Rally Sweden is the next race on Feb. 12.

