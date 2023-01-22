Cold front to send mercury down in Taiwan on Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in Taiwan will fall on Monday (Jan. 23) with the arrival of a cold front, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

While the Lunar New Year holiday began with balmy weather across the country, it is taking a turn on Monday when rain can be expected in the north and east.

A more significant drop in the mercury will start on Monday evening and be felt across the country. Tuesday (Jan. 24) and Wednesday (Jan. 25) will see the lowest temperatures brought by the cold wave, with 7 to 10 degrees Celsius expected in the regions north of Tainan and lower in coastal areas.

Temperatures in the southern part of Taiwan, including Kaohsiung and Pingtung, as well as the eastern part, are likely to plummet to 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, said the CWB.

The chance of snowfall can be expected in the high mountains on Jan. 24-25. A respite from the cold weather is forecast for Thursday (Jan. 26) before a cold air mass arrives on Friday (Jan. 27), affecting Taiwan all the way through Sunday (Jan. 29).