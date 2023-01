Australian Open Results

Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD34,848,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Fourth Round

Karen Khachanov (18), Russia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (31), Japan, 6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

Sebastian Korda (29), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz (10), Poland, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7).

Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (6), Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3).

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Elena Rybakina (22), Kazakhstan, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, 6-4, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko (17), Latvia, def. Coco Gauff (7), United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Barbora Krejcikova (20), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-4, 6-4.

Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, def. Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Marc Polmans and Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Hao-Ching Chan (11), Taiwan, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-3, 6-3.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Sania Mirza, India, and Anna Danilina (8), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (3), Mexico, def. Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova and Miriam Kolodziejova, Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (12).

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Demi Schuurs (5), Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-5.

Jason Kubler and Maddison Inglis, Australia, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-4, 7-5.

John-Patrick Smith and Lizette Cabrera, Australia, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Max Purcell (8), Australia, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.