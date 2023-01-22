Foxconn founder Terry Gou asks gods if he should run for president in 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder and former CEO Terry Gou (郭台銘) has asked the gods to decide whether he should run for president in 2024.

According to a report from UDN, Gou visited The Cihui (慈惠宮) and Jieyun (接雲寺) Temples in Banqiao, New Taipei this morning, telling reporters he “asked the gods and will let them decide” whether he should run for the nation’s top office in 2024.

UDN reported large and lively crowds of Gou’s supporters at the temples, places where Gou said he grew up around and visits every year.

Despite what the gods may say, a January 5 poll indicated New Taipei Mayor Hou You-ih (侯友宜) remains as the frontrunner for the opposition Kuomintang. Gou came second in the poll at 28.6%, followed by Eric Chu's (朱立倫) 7.9% and media personality Jaw Shaw-kong's (趙少康) 4.0%.

In 2019 Gou announced that he would run for the presidency as the Kuomintang candidate, but was beaten by former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in a competitive primary. In April of the same year CNA reported Gou's claim that the deity Mazu came to him in a dream, instructing him to do good for the Taiwanese people.

The Kuomintang will likely begin discussions on choosing a candidate in March this year, according to UDN.