Setting off firecrackers banned in Taipei’s riverbank parks

Authorities issue warning as people celebrate Lunar New Year with firecrackers

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/22 19:38
A riverbank park in Taipei. (HEO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the public are warned against attempts to set off firecrackers or fireworks in Taipei's riverbank parks during the Lunar New Year or face penalties.

Previously, people were allowed to set off firecrackers in designated zones and during certain time slots at these locations, said the Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO).

Complaints were filed, though, about the noise and air pollution caused by such activities, along with reports of violations when crackers were used in restricted areas. After a review, the office imposed a complete ban on the use of all types of firecrackers in riverbank parks on July 1, 2021.

The move was intended to ensure the safety of park visitors and the quality of life for residents.

Individuals breaching the rule will face a fine of somewhere between NT$1,200 (US$39.5) and NT$6,000, pursuant to an ordinance governing parks in the capital.

Cooking and having a barbecue are also prohibited, a ban introduced since COVID-19 hit, said HEO. Call the 1999 hotline to report violations.
