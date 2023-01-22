Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese photographer wins top underwater photography prize

Kao Kuo-wei places first for portrait in Underwater Photography Guide’s Ocean Art 2022 contest

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/22 17:31
(Ocean Art 2022, Kao Kuo-wei photo)

(Ocean Art 2022, Kao Kuo-wei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese photographer Kao Kuo-wei (高國維) on Tuesday (Jan. 17) won first prize in the portrait category of Underwater Photography Guide’s 2022 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

His photo, titled “Mirror Reflection,” features a bright orange crab underwater. The underside of the water’s surface showed a near-perfect reflection of the animal.

In a brief description, Kao wrote that he had been unhappy because he could not go abroad to dive due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added in an Instagram post, “I had no choice but to shoot in streams … In retrospect, it was really a blessing in disguise.”

While exploring Taiwan’s streams, he discovered “beautiful little crabs.”

“So, I took my photography equipment and went to different spots every week to observe and try to shoot the ecology of the stream,” he wrote. “After multiple attempts in the span of several months, I was able to capture the perfect reflection, which was one of my goals.”

Kao captured the photo in Pinglin, New Taipei City. His prize included a 14-night dive package at the White Sand Beach Resort in Lembeh, Indonesia.
underwater photography
photography
marine life
crab
portrait
diving

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan seizes dioxin-tainted Chinese crabs
Taiwan seizes dioxin-tainted Chinese crabs
2023/01/03 18:05
'Taipei Art Book Fair and More' hits hot spot for bookworms
'Taipei Art Book Fair and More' hits hot spot for bookworms
2022/11/05 16:50
Family places stele underwater off Taiwan’s Penghu to memorialize missing loved one
Family places stele underwater off Taiwan’s Penghu to memorialize missing loved one
2022/10/05 16:41
Erwin Olaf's retrospective show “Perfect Moment–Incomplete World” opens in Taiwan
Erwin Olaf's retrospective show “Perfect Moment–Incomplete World” opens in Taiwan
2022/08/15 15:22
Taiwan Cultural Ministry announces nature microfilm series ‘Formosa Forevermore’
Taiwan Cultural Ministry announces nature microfilm series ‘Formosa Forevermore’
2022/08/04 17:42