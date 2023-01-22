Taiwanese photographer wins top underwater photography prize

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese photographer Kao Kuo-wei (高國維) on Tuesday (Jan. 17) won first prize in the portrait category of Underwater Photography Guide’s 2022 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition.

His photo, titled “Mirror Reflection,” features a bright orange crab underwater. The underside of the water’s surface showed a near-perfect reflection of the animal.

In a brief description, Kao wrote that he had been unhappy because he could not go abroad to dive due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added in an Instagram post, “I had no choice but to shoot in streams … In retrospect, it was really a blessing in disguise.”

While exploring Taiwan’s streams, he discovered “beautiful little crabs.”

“So, I took my photography equipment and went to different spots every week to observe and try to shoot the ecology of the stream,” he wrote. “After multiple attempts in the span of several months, I was able to capture the perfect reflection, which was one of my goals.”

Kao captured the photo in Pinglin, New Taipei City. His prize included a 14-night dive package at the White Sand Beach Resort in Lembeh, Indonesia.